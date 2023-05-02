Menu
RBNZ likely to remain sanguine about arrears

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr says some short-term pain is necessary to bring down inflation. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 02 May 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will likely remain sanguine about increasing pain for mortgage holders in this week’s financial stability report.ASB Bank chief economist, Nick Tuffley said: “We expect that the RBNZ [Reserve Bank of NZ] will reiterate the resilience of the NZ financial system overall but will likely note again that there will be pockets of households and businesses who are under added financial stress,” said The Reserve Bank will release the six-monthly report at 9am on Wednesday.ArrearsData from credit bu...
Government gives clean-car discount an extra $100m

The transport minister has announced a raft of changes to the subsidy scheme.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Guesswork and slogans: the wealth tax debate
Last week's tax research has created some wonderfully simple, albeit misleading slogans.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission
The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 01 May 2023
Consumer confidence lifts slightly, still 'extremely low'
The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index has lifted one point in April, but still remains "at an extremely low level". It now sits at 79.3.ANZ’s chief economist Sharon Zollner said households were concerned about the rising cost of living, particularly those with large...

Staff reporters 28 Apr 2023
ANZ now expects house prices to fall 18%
ANZ’s economists now expects house prices to fall 18% from the November 2021 peak and bottom out in June.It previously signalled they would fall 22% but noted housing market data has been stronger than expected. "On the back of that, some falls in fixed mortgage rates and the pro...

Staff reporters 28 Apr 2023