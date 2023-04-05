Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes the official cash rate by surprise 50 basis points

Reserve Bank hikes the official cash rate by surprise 50 basis points
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
The Reserve Bank has today lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 5.25%.The 11th successive hike, it takes the rate to its highest level since December 2008.Inflation is still too high and persistent, and employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level.The recent severe weather events in the North Island have led to higher prices for some goods and services, the Reserve Bank said. The New Zealand dollar rallied sharply on the higher than expected hike. In the minutes following the release, the Kiwi was trading at US63.6c, u...
Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent
Policy

Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent

The broadcasting minister's merger may have been canned, but it seems he has new plans up his sleeve.

Pattrick Smellie 4:15pm
Economy

RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia

The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% while Australia and Canada opted to pause.

Rebecca Howard 3:37pm
RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia
Economy

Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation

Spending had kept just above inflation but there had been a noticeable decline in card spending on 'big ticket' items.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:18pm
Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation

More Economy

RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia
Economy

RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia

The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% while Australia and Canada opted to pause.

Rebecca Howard 3:37pm
Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation
Economy

Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation

Spending had kept just above inflation but there had been a noticeable decline in card spending on 'big ticket' items.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:18pm
Pressures ease in building materials supply chain
Economy

Pressures ease in building materials supply chain

Building product prices are predicted to stabilise or even decrease.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go
Economy

Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 04 Apr 2023