Economy

Still a 'long way' to 2% inflation – RBNZ's Conway

RBNZ chief economist Paul Conway. (Image: RBNZ)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
Reserve Bank of New Zealand chief economist Paul Conway gave little away in a highly anticipated speech on Tuesday, but he remained quite hawkish.  The market had been watching out for the speech after the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) announced that Conway would be giving a webinar, including “brief comments on domestic data developments since the November Monetary Policy Statement (MPS)”.Weaker-than-expected economic growth and lower-than-expected inflation have led to increased speculation that the central bank might move to cut rates...
Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director
Media

Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director

The group looks to combine consultancy work with creative services.

Daniel Dunkley 11:15am
Finance

Sara Lee sells to Australian family for $20.9m

The failed frozen dessert maker is being sold as a going concern.

Greg Hurrell 11:14am
Sara Lee sells to Australian family for $20.9m
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday January 30, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday January 30, 2023

Childcare costs are skyrocketing around the world
Economy

Childcare costs are skyrocketing around the world

Driving mothers (who do most caring) from workforce costs nations billions in lost labour.

Bloomberg 5:00am
NZ annual goods trade deficit narrows in 2023
Economy

NZ annual goods trade deficit narrows in 2023

Imports may be under pressure from waning domestic demand. 

Rebecca Howard 29 Jan 2024
To speak, or not to speak, that is the central banking question
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: To speak, or not to speak, that is the central banking question

Webinars featuring economists discussing "data developments" are not usually must-see TV.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Jan 2024
Government deficit $1.1b smaller than expected
Economy

Government deficit $1.1b smaller than expected

Timing differences and higher tax revenues accounted for some of the improvement.

Staff reporters 25 Jan 2024