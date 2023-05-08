Menu
Strong merger and acquisition activity continues into 2023 – PwC

(Image: supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 08 May 2023
Merger and acquisition activity has been strong in the first quarter of the year with 13 deals each in the technology, media, telecoms and financial service sectors.In the latest edition of its M&A Quarterly Update, PwC reported 54 deals had been announced or completed, an increase from 45 in Q1 2022.Exactly half of the deals involved a New Zealand-based buyer and 74% were trade buyers.Exuberance overPwC NZ partner Regan Hoult said transactions were taking longer with people being more cautious, but believed this was a "reversion to no...
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Environment

Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat

Auckland's mayor says the council is not responsible for compensating property owners.

Staff reporters 10:47am
The Economist

What sort of king will Charles III be?

Early signs indicate that he intends to model his reign on his mother’s.

The Economist 10:10am
