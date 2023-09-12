Menu
Immigration to the rescue – again

Grant Robertson addresses the Prefu briefing at the Treasury. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Far stronger than forecast, inward migration is underpinning a slightly stronger economic growth outlook over the next year and an earlier-than-expected turnaround in house prices.The pre-election economic and fiscal update (Prefu) forecasts growth in the year to June 2024 will come in at 1.3%, compared to 1% in the May budget forecasts.In the following three years, the Treasury’s Prefu forecasts are not significantly different from those in the budget but could be boosted – along with inflation and interest rates – if immigra...
Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year
The books are still bleeding red ink, but it's not that bad.

Paul McBeth 1:10pm
Infrastructure

Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches

The council wants to hear 'national stadium' pitches by the end of the month.

Oliver Lewis 12:43pm
Finance

Mulberry UK steps in and buys NZ and Aus stores from liquidation

McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Kare Johnstone took over last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:41pm
Opinion

National is late in finding poll momentum.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Politics charts

The gap continues to widen in our polling average following bad polls for Labour. 

Andy Fyers 11 Sep 2023
Opinion

Like Spierings at Fonterra, Hipkins is struggling to transform Labour's fortunes.

Dileepa Fonseka 11 Sep 2023
News in Brief

The Labour party said it would offer rebates of up to $18,000 for a deep retrofit on an existing home to make it more energy efficient if re-elected.It's promising to introduce an $81.6 million pilot rebate scheme over three years for owners who undertake either a deep retrof...

Staff reporters 08 Sep 2023