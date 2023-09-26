Menu
National's housing zoning targets achieved?
Christchurch city says it already has 30 years of housing growth enabled through its plan. (Image: Christchurch City Council)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
National insists its policy approach will result in more permissive zoning for housing, despite giving councils the option to opt out of medium-density standards.If it forms a government, the party says it will require councils to immediately zone for 30 years of growth, as well as offering incentive payments for local authorities that consent at rates over and above their five-year average.In an interview with BusinessDesk last week, National’s housing spokesman, Chris Bishop, claimed the party’s plan went further than wh...
Energy

Regulators will be equally as unforgiving of 'greenhushing' as well.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
