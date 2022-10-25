See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Energy

Far North Solar Farm a 'dead duck'?

Brent Melville

Brent Melville
Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Far North Solar Farm a 'dead duck'?
Solar farm projects are being strangled by network limitations in Northland. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 25 Oct 2022
RELATED
Fifteen months after prime minister Jacinda Ardern symbolically turned the sod at a planned $30 million solar project in the far Far North, the site remains untouched.It’s certainly not cluttered with any of the planned 32,000 solar photovoltaic panels promised by developer Far North Solar Farms (FNSF). The joint Australian and New Zealand venture gained consent to develop a mass solar generation farm on the leased 12-hectare site near Pukenui last July.That was part of its plans to bring an estimated 1.1 gigawatts of solar generatio...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Environment
Oz company says it could help solve water phosphate pollution
Ian Llewellyn | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

New Zealand has a phosphate problem, but could an Australian company offer a solution?

Infrastructure
No commissioners, not even a letter over Christchurch housing defiance
Oliver Lewis | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

A month after breaking the law, our second-biggest city is chipping away at its own housing plan.

Markets
How listed companies are hedging the weak kiwi dollar
Dan Brunskill | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

The Warehouse's chief financial officer, Jonathan Oram, says the group hedged 69% of the 2023 financial year’s expected payments at an exchange rate of 67.5 US cents.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.