Tiwai smelter needs to 'wash its face' to be retained

Chris Blenkiron says Tiwai Point produces six times less carbon than the industry average. (Image: NZME)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) chief executive Chris Blenkiron says the company is under no illusions that the Tiwai Point smelter will contribute to the broader Rio Tinto portfolio, but it needs to "wash its face" to go forward.That's as negotiations continue with energy generator Meridian, whose Manapouri hydro scheme was built to supply the smelter, to extend its existing power contract past December 2024, or face closure with the loss of more than 1,000 Southland jobs, and another 2,500 indirectly.Rio Tinto, the internat...
More Energy

Energy

Northern Coromandel gets virtual power plant via solar and battery power

Powerco chose solarZero's virtual power plant for Coromandel's peak electricity supply.

Staff reporters 08 Dec 2022
Energy

NZ Steel gets eye-watering power bill

The steel producer's electricity transmission bill will rise from $2.9 million a year to $13.8m.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Dec 2022
Energy

Greenpeace accused of derailing emissions reductions

Greenpeace legal action will delay hydrogen development, says Hiringa Energy.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Dec 2022
Energy

Vortex to generate power from industrial heat

The NZ energy startup is raising $5m to test its green technology.

Greg Hurrell 05 Dec 2022