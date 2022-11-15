Menu
Industry to be consulted in RMA spatial plan reform

Business groups have secured representation at the strategic planning stage under RMA law reforms announced today. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 15 Nov 2022
A powerful new law that seeks to slice away much of the ability to object to resource consent applications includes a requirement to consult with business and industry groups before any decisions about long-term land use are finalised.This vital detail is included in what will become the Spatial Planning Act, one of two pieces of legislation to be tabled in parliament today at 2pm, to replace the 31-year-old and much-derided Resource Management Act (RMA).Much of the focus of public debate during the long process of getting to this point has bee...
