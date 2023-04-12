NZ's fresh water quality under pressure

Tawhai Falls, Tongariro National Park. (Image: Getty)

New Zealand’s fresh waterways are under pressure and it remains unknown how sustainable our water use is, according to a new report.“Our Freshwater 2023” report was released on April 12 by Stats NZ and the Ministry for the Environment. It's the third on the subject after earlier reports released in 2017 and 2020 under the Environmental Reporting Act.The report looked at 24 environmental indicators to assess the health of fresh waterways. These included lake water quality, livestock numbers, nitrogen and phosphorus levels,...