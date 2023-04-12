Menu
NZ's fresh water quality under pressure

Tawhai Falls, Tongariro National Park. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 12 Apr 2023
New Zealand’s fresh waterways are under pressure and it remains unknown how sustainable our water use is, according to a new report.“Our Freshwater 2023” report was released on April 12 by Stats NZ and the Ministry for the Environment. It's the third on the subject after earlier reports released in 2017 and 2020 under the Environmental Reporting Act.The report looked at 24 environmental indicators to assess the health of fresh waterways. These included lake water quality, livestock numbers, nitrogen and phosphorus levels,...
NZ investors quiet as investors await US inflation data
Markets Market close

NZ investors quiet as investors await US inflation data

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,917.5, up 43.92 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 4:10pm
Policy

Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'

A review of the Auckland council's response to the deadly floods has identified multiple shortcomings.

Oliver Lewis 3:36pm
Policy

Means-testing pension still the biggest bugbear in Otago Uni study

The Retirement Commission says the survey backs up its recommendations.

Paul McBeth 12:45pm
NZ glaciers melting away: 'You'd be shocked'
Environment

Climate scientists have just completed their 46th annual survey of NZ glaciers and the outlook isn't rosy.

Greg Hurrell 03 Apr 2023
Auckland gets its way on glass recycling
Policy

The government caved on requiring councils to collect glass separately from mother recyclables.

Jem Traylen 31 Mar 2023
Government announces new waste strategy
Politics

A new strategy promises standardised recycling for people living in cities by 2027.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Mar 2023
Company directors can't ignore environmental risks – Chapman Tripp
Law & Regulation

A legal opinion from Chapman Tripp says directors have a legal obligation to consider the risks from nature to their businesses.

Greg Hurrell 29 Mar 2023