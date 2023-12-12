Menu
A stampede of local government asset sale proposals

Auckland's port - seed capital for a local government sovereign fund? (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 12 Dec 2023
Put together these two magical ingredients – a centre-right government and a local government sector groaning under high debt and impossible rates increases – and what do you get?By the looks of things, a rash of either attempted or actual partial privatisations of local government-controlled businesses.Less than a month into the new government’s term, city and regional councils representing the bulk of the New Zealand population have begun talking about asset disposal to fund future public needs.Look at the evidence.Announcem...
Reverberations for Ebos in reverse listing
Markets

It won't happen overnight, but it will happen. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Politics

NZ should say no thanks to Aukus: Don Brash

Former National party leader Don Brash says NZ should not choose between the US and China.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

Smartshares bond fund reduces Chinese exposure

'Not that uncommon' to see fund managers re-evaluate level of exposure.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook
Finance

Scales has had a tough year but there are signs of new growth. 

Riley Kennedy 11 Dec 2023
BoP council considers Tauranga port stake sale
Finance

The council holds its stake through Quayside Holdings.

Staff reporters 11 Dec 2023
AJ Park profit up by 4%
Finance Free

The NZ firm is building a strong international reputation as its profits continue to rise.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 08 Dec 2023
Collapsed insurance, KiwiSaver adviser owes $8m, liquidator estimates
Finance

The FMA cancelled its licence last month.

Riley Kennedy 08 Dec 2023