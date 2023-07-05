Menu
a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
The a2 Milk Company has lost a trademark battle after it tried to stop Chinese-owned Theland from using A2 in its infant formula brand.In 2018, Milk New Zealand Dairy filed an application to register two trademarks for its Theland infant formula brand, both of which included A2 on it.Milk NZ is the exporting arm of the Milk New Zealand Group, which, according to its website, has 29 farms across the country under the Theland Farm Group brand.It exports dairy products such as UHT milk, milk powders and pasteurised milk direct to China, with Thela...
Markets

Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities

The investment house's dual lines are starting to take shape. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Channel Infrastructure considering hydrogen for sustainable aviation fuel

It's now seriously considering making hydrogen to produce sustainable aviation fuel.

Staff reporters 10:50am
David Henry declares himself bankrupt
Finance

David Henry declares himself bankrupt

Two of the businessman's entities are in liquidation.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals
Finance

Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals

It is part of a joint venture with Landcorp and ASX-listed Clover Corporation.

Riley Kennedy 04 Jul 2023
Tower sells Solomon Islands business
Finance

Tower sells Solomon Islands business

Tower has signed a conditional deal to sell off its Solomon Islands business to Trans Pacific Assurance for around SBD$17 million (NZ$3.3m).The Solomon Islands business is Tower’s smallest Pacific operation. In the financial year to Sept 30, 2022, it generated gross written premi...

Staff reporters 03 Jul 2023