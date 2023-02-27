Menu
Abramov-linked firm loses battle to keep banking with Westpac

Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov shakes hands with Russian president Vladimir Putin. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 27 Feb 2023
The high court has dismissed an application trying to stop Westpac from withdrawing its services from Russian-backed Targa Capital.Earlier this month, the company, which specialises in property development and is linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov, went to the high court at Auckland seeking an injunction stopping the bank.The move by the bank came after Abramov was sanctioned by the New Zealand government following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. His assets in NZ include a luxury retreat in Helena Bay, Northland, on 3...
