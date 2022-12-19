ANZ appoints receivers to Asian Grocery operator

Coca-Cola Amatil (NZ) was one of many creditors owed money by the companies. (Image: Getty)

ANZ Bank appointed receivers to an Asian grocery store business after multiple breaches of its loan facilities. And the receivers say the director has been “uncooperative”. Hanyang International (HIL) operated three stores throughout Auckland – one in Albany, one in Wairau Valley and another in Henderson.Its sister company, Hanyang Corporation (HCL), which is also in receivership, imported the goods sold from South Korea.The companies were served with demand by ANZ, which expired without remedy, in October.Grant Thornton&...