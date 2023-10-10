Menu
Avalia Immunotherapies collapses, owes $1m to Callaghan Innovation

Dr Shivali Gulab, CEO of Avalia Immunotherapies. (Image: Avalia)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
Liquidators have been appointed to a biotech outfit that helped produce a covid-19 vaccine after it failed to raise cash to help further its other project.Founded in 2015, Avalia Immunotherapies was a preclinical-stage biotech company attempting to develop a fully synthetic vaccine and immunotherapy platform. Its lead programme was targeting a functional cure for chronic Hepatitis B.After it couldn’t raise further funding for clinical development, Baker Tilly Staples Rodway’s Tony Maginness and Jared Booth were appointed liquid...
Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies
Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies

Labour commits to competition law review to give watchdog teeth to take on dominant firms.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:00pm
Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market

However, the operating environment is still presenting challenges.

Ella Somers 1:27pm
The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners

NZX-listed automotive group on track for $50 million profit and NZX50, analyst says.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:25pm
Brothers Beer plan to trade out of $5m debt
Brothers Beer plan to trade out of $5m debt

Several of brewer's sites were closed.

Riley Kennedy 12:43pm
The Doshis of Rainbow Corner are elusive
The Doshis of Rainbow Corner are elusive

Bhavini and Rahul Doshi are facing bankruptcy applications.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Has the tide turned on dairy prices?
Has the tide turned on dairy prices?

The short answer is no.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Stefan Lepionka claims judge was wrong
Stefan Lepionka claims judge was wrong

The battle over his lawyers related to a disputed Hawke's Bay property.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023