Blis Technologies reports loss as it aims to return to profit

The company has shifted to a “narrower” operational focus. (Image: Blis)

Riley Kennedy

Blis Technologies has posted a loss of $1.7 million for the first six months of the financial year as it spent the first half trying to reposition itself back to profitability.However, its revenue grew by 10% to $4.3m, which included a stock buyback after its withdrawal from the Canadian market.Excluding the one-off revenue adjustment, underlying revenue growth was 17%.The Dunedin-listed probiotics company broke its three-year run of profitability – after posting its maiden profit in 2019 – when it reported its full-year results bac...