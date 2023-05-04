Menu
BNZ notches up more profit growth on fatter margin

(Image: BNZ)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 04 May 2023
Bank of New Zealand eked out a 13.5% increase in first-half profit as widening margins more than offset growing charges for bad debts and rising costs, including pay rises. The local unit of National Australia Bank reported a net profit of $805 million in the six months ended March 31, up from $709m a year earlier. Net interest income soared 25.8% to $1.46 billion, due largely to the lender’s net interest margin expanding to 2.45% from 2.04% a year earlier. BNZ’s loan book was up 3.3% at $101b from a year earlier, whereas...
