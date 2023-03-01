BNZ still pursuing George Kerr for 15-year-old debt

George Kerr tried to argue the bank had brought the claim too late. (Image: Supplied)

Christchurch-born company director George Kerr has had the amount he owes Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) confirmed.In September last year, Associate Judge Dani Lee Gardiner, in the high court at Auckland, ruled Kerr was still liable for loan facilities from BNZ totalling more than $60 million that were due nearly 15 years ago. He tried to argue the bank had brought the claim too late and its claims were time-barred under the Limitation Act 2010.At the time, Gardiner said she had found Kerr, along with his related entities Lothian Partners Capit...