BNZ vs Kerr's Pyne Holding won't go to trial until May 2024

George Kerr. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 20 Dec 2022
The case over how many shares George Kerr’s Pyne Holdings (PHL) owns in his Guernsey-domiciled entity won’t go to court for another 18 months.Kerr had also appealed a judge’s decision over whether he owed the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ).In April last year, BNZ appointed receivers Neale Jackson and Natalie Burrett to Pyne Holdings, with the bank owed about $68 million at the date of their latest report.More sharesWhile PHL did not actually conduct any business, it owned about 28.5m shares in Pyne Gould Corporation (PGC) – a...
