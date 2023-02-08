Menu
Changing of the guards at Nikko AM NZ

Staff reporters
Wed, 08 Feb 2023
Stuart Williams will replace George Carter as head of equities at Nikko Asset Management New Zealand from April 1 and analyst Michael Sherrock will replace Williams as head of equities.Carter, who joined the company in 2015, is returning to Britain “to pursue a range of business and social interests”.Nikko said during Carter’s tenure, the NZ business increased staff by 50% and assets under management by nearly 70%.Williams headed the equities team since 2014 and has been in the industry 27 years while Sherrock has been at Nikk...
Politics

Hipkins chips off old policies, hikes minimum wage

The new PM has scrapped contentious policies and will hike the minimum wage to $22.70.

Oliver Lewis 3:15pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Global dairy prices bounce in latest auction

Whole milk powder – which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s milk price – was bought at an average US$3,329 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 8:36am