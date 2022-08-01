See full details
Class action against ASB and ANZ wins 'opt out' status

Staff reporters
Mon, 01 Aug 2022

The class action targeting ANZ Bank NZ and ASB scored a major win in the high court at Auckland, which has ruled that the proceedings will be an “opt out” representative case, meaning all affected customers will be included unless they expressly opt out.The class action, which is being jointly financed by New Zealand-based LPF and Australia-based litigation funder CASL, has estimated there are more than 150,000 customers affected in total.The action against ASB is by four plaintiffs representing customers who had a home loan or pers...

Politics
Jacinda Ardern on the complicated, important NZ-China relationship
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 01 Aug 2022

The prime minister and the Chinese ambassador gave back-to-back speeches on the NZ-China relationship.

Law & Regulation
Homeowners appeal James Hardie leaky buildings case
Greg Hurrell | Mon, 01 Aug 2022

The high court accepted a building system that relied on good luck, not good management when it ruled Harditex cladding was fit for purpose, the court of appeal was told today.

Primary Sector
Carpet wars: Godfrey Hirst drops damages claim against Bremworth
Rebecca Howard | Mon, 01 Aug 2022

Godfrey Hirst says it dropped the claim for damages because it is “aware of Bremworth’s constrained financial circumstances".

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

