Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Climate change a major threat to NZ's economic stability – RBNZ's Orr

Climate change a major threat to NZ's economic stability – RBNZ's Orr
(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 03 Nov 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will be keeping a close watch on how the financial system manages the economic risks of climate change, its governor, Adrian Orr, said On Friday.Orr was speaking in Auckland to Chapter Zero NZ, an organisation hosted by the Institute of Directors.He said central banks were not the key drivers of climate adaptation or transition finance. The job of the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) was to make sure the financial system managed economic risk, and climate change was one such risk. “Our financial sta...
NZ sharemarket marks four days of rises
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket marks four days of rises

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,118.92, up 74.48 points or 0.67%.

Graham Skellern 6:12pm
Finance

$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case

The unnamed person copped a fine and community detention.

Staff reporters 5:20pm
$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case
Politics Analysis

Election 2023: what happens next?

The die was cast on election night, but a final vote tally allows coalition talks to begin

Pattrick Smellie 4:30pm
Election 2023: what happens next?

More Finance

$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case
Finance

$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case

The unnamed person copped a fine and community detention.

Staff reporters 5:20pm
ASB launches $500m accelerated housing fund
Finance

ASB launches $500m accelerated housing fund

The fund will support lending for affordable, social and Māori housing.

Oliver Lewis 3:05pm
Supie first sought help from PwC in April
Finance

Supie first sought help from PwC in April

Barely 5% of its customers were "active".

Riley Kennedy 9:49am
Westland hoping for another record year
Finance

Westland hoping for another record year

The Chinese-owned company says its on track to repeat 2022's bumper result.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am