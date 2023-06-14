Menu
Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts
HSBC's New Zealand operations stopped accepting new retail banking customers on Tuesday. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
A major international bank has received a warning from the Commerce Commission following an investigation into potential breaches of consumer credit laws. Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) prompted the commission’s investigation by self-reporting several breaches of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 (CCCFA) to them.  The breaches involved late disclosures of agreed variations to its home loan product and initial disclosures (disclosures before consumers enter into credit contracts) around its tempora...
Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance
Property

Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance

The land developer says it has 6,751 units slated for future delivery.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
Policy

Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight

Not enough bids above the confidential reserve price came to clear all units on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight
Economy

Tourist inflow helps narrow current account deficit

Economists were prepared for a wider deficit.

Paul McBeth 11:55am
Tourist inflow helps narrow current account deficit

China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens
Finance

China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens

The surprise move shows Beijing’s concerns about slowing growth.

Bloomberg 5:00am
HSBC gives up on new NZ retail business
Finance

HSBC gives up on new NZ retail business

The bank is focusing on its other NZ businesses.

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023
Closing the book on Capital + Merchant’s theft on a grand scale
Finance

Closing the book on Capital + Merchant’s theft on a grand scale

The failed lender's last rites won't bring anyone a sense of peace.

Paul McBeth 13 Jun 2023
Former Highlanders co-owner 'hopelessly insolvent'
Finance

Former Highlanders co-owner 'hopelessly insolvent'

Ticket Rocket founder Matt Davey has finally been declared bankrupt.

Riley Kennedy 13 Jun 2023