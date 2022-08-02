See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Credit accounts in arrears up 14% in July on a year ago

Staff reporters
Tue, 02 Aug 2022

The number of credit accounts in arrears was up 14% in July compared to July last year but down slightly from May with vehicle arrears beginning to creep up, the latest data from credit reporting company Centrix showed.“Products like mortgages and vehicle loans – secured lending products – are usually the last credit payments people let slip, which indicates we could be starting to see signs of financial stress,” said Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin.“However, it’s encouraging to see home loans in a...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday Aug 02, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Can you answer all 10 of today's questions correctly, without cheating? 

Law & Regulation
Morrison Kent has strike out bid dismissed
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

The claim alleged the law firm owed and breached duties of care in relation to a property development.

Infrastructure
Aged care sector to health minister Andrew Little: we’ve heard it all before
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Health minister Andrew Little wants advice on a process to achieve pay parity for nurses in aged care but the sector says just do it.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.