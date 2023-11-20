Menu
Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ

Ezibuy's distribution site in Palmerston North. (Image: NZME)
Ezibuy's distribution site in Palmerston North. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
The former operator of Ezibuy says New Zealand is still an opportunity for its business despite flicking off the now-collapsed retailer.In April, Mosaic Brands – which is listed across the Tasman – put the Palmerston North-founded business into voluntary administration, owing creditors roughly $117 million, intending to propose a restructure that would have spat out Ezibuy as a “simplified, profitable, generative online-only” operation. It said Ezibuy’s performance had been at odds with the “strong...
NZ sharemarket has late bounce
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket has late bounce

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,207.46, up 30.49 points or 0.27%.

Graham Skellern 20 Nov 2023
Politics

Policy deal reached: Luxon

National, Act and NZ First have reached an agreement on policy. 

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
Policy deal reached: Luxon
Primary Sector

Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
The ban came into force in January.

Tower calls time on insuring commercial farms
Finance

Aon will pick up the affected customers.

Aon will pick up the affected customers.

Staff reporters 20 Nov 2023
Active over algorithm: Milford Asset's human touch wins top Research IP fund manager of year
Finance

Machines down, Milford up – at least regarding fund manager of the year.

Machines down, Milford up – at least regarding fund manager of the year.

Dileepa Fonseka 17 Nov 2023
Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says
Finance

It comes after it reported a $70m loss in the past 12 months.

It comes after it reported a $70m loss in the past 12 months.

Riley Kennedy 17 Nov 2023
Positive Capital helps unlock Auckland social houses
Finance

A fund managed by the company has taken a 50% stake in 21 homes in Manurewa.

A fund managed by the company has taken a 50% stake in 21 homes in Manurewa.

Oliver Lewis 17 Nov 2023