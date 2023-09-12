Menu
Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back

Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back
The retailer's distribution centre in Palmerston North. (Image: NZME)
The parent of Ezibuy has lobbed in an offer to its liquidators to buy back the collapsed retailer’s assets.In April, Mosaic Brands – which is listed across the Tasman – put the Palmerston North-founded retailer, which owes creditors roughly $117 million, into voluntary administration with the intention of proposing a restructure which would have seen Ezibuy spat back out as a “simplified, profitable, generative online-only” operation.It said Ezibuy’s performance had been at odds with the “strong and con...
Power shortage risks rising for winter 2024
Markets

Power shortage risks rising for winter 2024

Gas-fired power plants are an important backup in a largely renewable electricity system.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Property

Du Val says its back, investors still in the dark

Already out-of-pocket investors could face big legal bills for litigation.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Du Val says its back, investors still in the dark
Markets

National-led govt could be more positive for equity market

Do elections have any lasting impact on financial markets? It's complicated.

Ella Somers 5:00am
National-led govt could be more positive for equity market

More Finance

Cyclone Gabrielle: counting the costs, six months on
Finance

Cyclone Gabrielle: counting the costs, six months on

BusinessDesk travelled to the region to see how the clean-up was going.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
'Substantial misunderstandings' Pacific Edge tells Novitas
Finance

'Substantial misunderstandings' Pacific Edge tells Novitas

Medicare is the Dunedin-headquartered firm's largest customer.

Riley Kennedy 11 Sep 2023
NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase
Finance

NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase

Three of its directors walked out over a breakdown of trust with Sena last year.

Staff reporters 11 Sep 2023
Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even
Finance

Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even

Dairy prices have been under significant pressure this year.

Riley Kennedy 11 Sep 2023