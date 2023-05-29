Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Fintech to raise $1.2m on back of deal with BNZ

Fintech to raise $1.2m on back of deal with BNZ
Co-CEO Ashley Lake-Johns said the deal with BNZ proves Qippay is a real contender in open banking. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 29 May 2023
Qippay, a fintech startup that focuses on streamlining account-to-account transactions, is looking to raise $1.2 million in a seed round launching on Monday.Co-founder and co-chief executive Ashley Lake-Johns said the fundraising round is coming off the back of a bilateral agreement with BNZ to gain access to the bank’s API (application programming interface).This agreement enables Qippay to offer its payments interface to BNZ customers and is reminiscent of the approach that made Xero successful in its early days.Forging this kind of agr...
BusinessDesk Today: Brian Gaynor Initiatives launches business journalism fund
Podcasts

BusinessDesk Today: Brian Gaynor Initiatives launches business journalism fund

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk, hosted by Rebecca Howard.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The Economist

Artificial brains are helping scientists study the real thing

No model is perfect – that doesn’t stop them being useful.

The Economist 5:00am
Artificial brains are helping scientists study the real thing
Policy

Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse

Salt’s fund is one way retail investors can get exposure to carbon prices.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse

More Finance

Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result
Finance

Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result

Tower says it is well-provisioned for two more major events in this financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 25 May 2023
Moola's parent owes creditors at least $15.5m
Finance

Moola's parent owes creditors at least $15.5m

The business collapsed late last year.

Riley Kennedy 24 May 2023
Covid was expected to increase insolvencies. It didn't.
Finance

Covid was expected to increase insolvencies. It didn't.

Against all expectations, personal insolvencies declined during the covid era.

Riley Kennedy 24 May 2023
Black Robin suspends interest payments
Finance

Black Robin suspends interest payments

Payments on convertible notes are being cut as the wholesale investment firm rejigs.

Brent Melville 23 May 2023