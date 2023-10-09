Menu
Fonterra lifts forecast milk payout

(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
Fonterra has raised its forecast farmgate milk price on what it says is an improved outlook.The dairy co-op is now forecasting a payout of between $6.50 and $8 per kilogram of milk solids with a new midpoint of $7.25/kgMS – an increase of 50 cents.It's the first increase of the dairy season and comes after Fonterra made two big cuts early in the season as whole milk powder prices slid.After several declines, prices at the fortnightly Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction have increased at three consecutive events.'Cautious'Most r...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Stefan Lepionka claims judge was wrong
Finance

Stefan Lepionka claims judge was wrong

The battle over his lawyers related to a disputed Hawke's Bay property.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023
Liquidators pursue livestock shipping claim
Finance

Liquidators pursue livestock shipping claim

They had been struggling to find funding.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023
Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital
Finance

Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital

The Southland company delisted from the USX last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Oct 2023
Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians
Finance

Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians

Policymakers appear to have dropped the ball a decade ago.

Paul McBeth 06 Oct 2023