Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

(Image: Fonterra)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
Fonterra has again reduced its forecast farmgate milk price for the current season as global demand for dairy products softens.The co-op revised its forecast range from $8.20 – $8.80 per kilogram of milk solids, to $8.00 – $8.60 per kgMS.That reduces the midpoint range by 20 cents from $8.50 to $8.30 per kgMS.Fonterra has reduced its forecast at least three times this season and the latest move comes after Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index fell 2.6% two weeks ago.DairyNZ is forecasting that the cost of production will hit $9 per kgMS a...
One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’
Technology

One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’

The NZ telco and SpaceX are (Star)linking up to enable 100% coverage in NZ.

Staff reporters 10:15am
Property

Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million

Aucklanders boost Southern Lakes lifestyle property market. 

Brent Melville 9:48am
Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million
