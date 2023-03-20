From Bear Stearns to Credit Suisse: Crises, Mergers and Bailouts

Dark days for Swiss banking veteran Credit Suisse. (Image: Getty)

From as much as US$96 billion (NZ$110b) to around US$3b: Credit Suisse Group is poised to join the historic ranks of finance giants sold at fire sale prices in the grip of a market crisis.As UBS Group looks all set to snap up the once-storied Swiss institution, the emergency government-brokered deal over the weekend bears soft echoes of the 2008 banking crash as Wall Street preps for fresh volatility today.A reminder: during the global financial crisis, JPMorgan Chase paid about US$240 million for Bear Stearns – an investment bank that on...