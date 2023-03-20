Menu
From Bear Stearns to Credit Suisse: Crises, Mergers and Bailouts

Dark days for Swiss banking veteran Credit Suisse. (Image: Getty)
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
From as much as US$96 billion (NZ$110b) to around US$3b: Credit Suisse Group is poised to join the historic ranks of finance giants sold at fire sale prices in the grip of a market crisis.As UBS Group looks all set to snap up the once-storied Swiss institution, the emergency government-brokered deal over the weekend bears soft echoes of the 2008 banking crash as Wall Street preps for fresh volatility today.A reminder: during the global financial crisis, JPMorgan Chase paid about US$240 million for Bear Stearns – an investment bank that on...
UBS is to take over Credit Suisse with billions in SNB, state support, but holders of risky bonds face a $17b wipeout.

Bloomberg 3:20pm
Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta heads to China

It will mark the first visit by a New Zealand minister since 2019.

Rebecca Howard 3:15pm
TOP dangles $1.5b youth carrot, with a hook

The 'teal' package includes free public transport and $1,500 towards e-bikes.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
