Govt seeks $4b in cuts as tax take falls

Finance minister Grant Robertson is trimming the budget. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 28 Aug 2023
The government says it will trim nearly $4 billion from its budget over the current and next three financial years as economic conditions and the tax take deteriorate.As part of his austerity package, finance minister Grant Robertson said he had identified about $1.5b in “immediate savings” and had asked most agencies (with police and defence notable exceptions) to also trim either 1% or 2% from their baselines, saving a further $1.4b.An additional $1b will be saved by trimming the operating allowance for the next two budgets. ...
NZ sharemarket lifts on budget cuts and US news
NZ sharemarket lifts on budget cuts and US news

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,479.01, up 11.35 points or 0.10%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Dileepa Fonseka: The heckling will continue

Luxon was stopped from answering question about NZ First, but there will be more.

Dileepa Fonseka 6:03pm
Govt announces $4b in spending cuts as tax take falls $2b under forecast

The government has asked most agencies to trim 1% or 2% from their baselines.

Staff reporters 4:00pm
MicroGem director blamed accounting errors for tax bill
MicroGem director blamed accounting errors for tax bill

PwC’s Wendy Somerville and Malcolm Hollis were appointed liquidators last week.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Kiwibank senses opportunity as Aussies slow down
Kiwibank senses opportunity as Aussies slow down

Kiwibank wants to show it's open for business.

25 Aug 2023
Kiwibank profit leaps by a third to a record
Kiwibank profit leaps by a third to a record

The state-owned lender is still open to lending.

Paul McBeth 24 Aug 2023
BNZ wasn't 'willing' to continue supporting Wishbone's funding
BNZ wasn't 'willing' to continue supporting Wishbone's funding

Liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 22 Aug 2023