See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Finance

Grant Robertson: Govt spending 'more targeted' in post-covid era

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Thu, 15 Sep 2022

Grant Robertson: Govt spending 'more targeted' in post-covid era
Finance minister Grant Robertson said the government had made a “frank appraisal” of the economy. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 15 Sep 2022
RELATED
Government spending will be more targeted and need some “tough choices” now the emergency response to covid-19 has ended, finance minister Grant Robertson said today.However, he added, the country is well placed to ride out the turbulent times in the global economy.At a Westpac business breakfast in Auckland this morning, before the gross domestic product (GDP) figures were released, Robertson spoke to a crowd of roughly 150 business people.He talked about the government’s “frank appraisal” for the economy in a wor...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
Digital strategy not about new ideas but 'aligning visions'
Ben Moore | Thu, 15 Sep 2022

A new roadmap for how the country will face and embrace digital technologies is filled with lofty goals.

Trade
Grahame Morton named new ambassador to China
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 15 Sep 2022

Morton will take up the new role in December 2022. 

Markets
ASB Bank predicts official cash rate will hit 4.25% after strong June quarter
Dan Brunskill | Thu, 15 Sep 2022

The quarterly growth means NZ has avoided a technical recession but ASB chief economist, Nick Tuffley, said it adds to the risk inflation pressures will be even more persistent.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.