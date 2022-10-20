See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Finance

Heartland buys Australia's Challenger Bank for A$36m; ends talks with Avenue Bank

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Thu, 20 Oct 2022

Heartland buys Australia's Challenger Bank for A$36m; ends talks with Avenue Bank
Heartland Group Holdings chief executive Jeff Greenslade. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 20 Oct 2022
RELATED
Heartland Group Holdings, the owner of Heartland Bank, has signed an agreement to purchase Australia's Challenger Bank for A$36 million (NZ$39.8m).The dual-listed New Zealand-based banking group said Challenger Bank was a “stronger acquisition opportunity” for Heartland as it looked for a full banking licence across the ditch, and it ended a memorandum of understanding to purchase another Australian bank. Heartland said the share purchase agreement for Challenger Bank from its ASX-listed owners, Challenger, remained subject...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Listed Companies
Showing its mettle: Vulcan sells 263,000 tonnes of steel during covid
Brent Melville | Thu, 20 Oct 2022

The dual-listed trans-Tasman steel group is banking on a solid year and the move into aluminium to back a modest rise in profits.

Law & Regulation
Plain Language Bill laughed into law
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 20 Oct 2022

National MPs can't agree whether the bill signifies nothing or is creating havoc and letting loose the language police.

Technology
Spark commits $24m to rural rollout for 5G spectrum access
Ben Moore | Thu, 20 Oct 2022

The telco has committed a further $24m to the Rural Connectivity Group in exchange for long-term access to the c-band spectrum for 5G.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.