Hnry CEO wants 'greater recognition' for sole traders in Budget 23

Hnry CEO wants 'greater recognition' for sole traders in Budget 23
Hnry chief executive James Fuller. (Image: Hnry)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 17 May 2023
The chief executive of sole-trader accountancy platform Hnry wants to see “greater recognition” in Budget 2023 for the self-employed.However, James Fuller said he wasn't “expecting miracles”.On Thursday, finance minister Grant Robertson will deliver his sixth budget. He and prime minister Chris Hipkins have been out dampening expectations in recent days, saying it would be a “no frills” budget.That’s despite Robertson telling the Wellington Chamber of Commerce earlier this week that it would include...
