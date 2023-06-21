Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

'Hopelessly insolvent' Ruapehu Alpine Lifts officially put into liquidation

'Hopelessly insolvent' Ruapehu Alpine Lifts officially put into liquidation
The court was told RAL was “hopelessly insolvent” and didn't have money to pay its debts. (Image: RAL)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, the operator of the Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields, has officially been put into liquidation.The order was made in the high court at Auckland before Justice Christine Grice.Wednesday’s hearing comes after a watershed meeting on Tuesday where major creditors, including the government, ski pass owners and ANZ Bank, voted on one of three options presented to salvage the commercial operations of the fields. VotingFor an option to go through, 50% of creditors needed to vote in agreement by number, but 75% by the valu...
Wood leaves cabinet after further failure to disclose shares
Politics

Wood leaves cabinet after further failure to disclose shares

Chris Hipkins announced Michael Wood's fate at a hastily arranged press conference.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:42pm
Policy

Tax talk risky for top accountants: David Parker

Wealthy clients will sometimes punish tax advisers who speak against their interests.

Pattrick Smellie 2:00pm
Tax talk risky for top accountants: David Parker
Property

Queenstown rentals spike 20% to $750 a week

New Zealand isn't alone in seeing post-pandemic rental increases.

Brent Melville 11:15am
Queenstown rentals spike 20% to $750 a week

More Finance

Govt orders probe into 'personal banking'
Finance

Govt orders probe into 'personal banking'

The study will focus on competition for personal loans, home mortgages and new entrants.

Pattrick Smellie 20 Jun 2023
Banking sector study expected to run until Aug 2024
Finance

Banking sector study expected to run until Aug 2024

Further details will be provided later today.

Staff reporters 20 Jun 2023
FMA issues warning about bogus interest rate site
Finance

FMA issues warning about bogus interest rate site

The FMA said it's received 154 complaints over the first six months of this year.

Staff reporters 19 Jun 2023
Collapsed Auckland baseball franchise owes $1.7m to creditors
Finance

Collapsed Auckland baseball franchise owes $1.7m to creditors

The first liquidators appointment was invalid. 

Riley Kennedy 19 Jun 2023