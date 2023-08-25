Menu
Kiwibank senses opportunity as Aussies slow down

CEO Steve Jurkovich is targeting consistency in the coming years. (Image: Kiwibank)
State-owned lender Kiwibank is keen to use its recent capital injection to full effect as it chases a bigger share of business lending.The country's fifth-biggest bank reported a record profit of $175 million for the 12 months ended June 30, growing its gross loan book 7.1% in the year to $29.78 billion, outpacing credit growth among the big four Australian-owned banks. Of that, home loans climbed 4.7% to $24.25b, while other term lending advanced 17.7% to $4.46b and other lending jumped 38.8% to $504m. Kiwibank’s deposits grew 6...
City Rail Link: lessons for light rail
Infrastructure

City Rail Link: lessons for light rail

A review of the project has found lessons for other planned megaprojects.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Business Advice Free

The lingering employment headache of covid-19

Missed steps in the termination process come at an employer’s peril, and cost.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Policy

Strategic review of Genesis must focus on carbon zero by 2050

NZ's net zero goal poses problems in terms of energy policy and security.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
More Finance

Kiwibank profit leaps by a third to a record
Finance

Kiwibank profit leaps by a third to a record

The state-owned lender is still open to lending.

Paul McBeth 24 Aug 2023
BNZ wasn't 'willing' to continue supporting Wishbone's funding
Finance

BNZ wasn't 'willing' to continue supporting Wishbone's funding

Liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 22 Aug 2023
Bonds in vogue with upcoming offers
Finance

Bonds in vogue with upcoming offers

Bond investors will have some options in the coming weeks. 

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023
Ezibuy administrators racked up $1.5m bill for two months' work
Finance

Ezibuy administrators racked up $1.5m bill for two months' work

Their fees totalled about $916,000 for the administration.

Riley Kennedy 21 Aug 2023