Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Managed retreat – Muriwai’s $100m problem

Managed retreat – Muriwai’s $100m problem
Post-Gabrielle carnage at Muriwai. (Image: Ian McCarroll)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 11 May 2023
The grass is rank, the driveway a mud-caked jumble of debris, and the house on a hillside at Muriwai that Abe Dew and Maria Koppens have called home since 2006 lies empty.Just metres away – an important eight metres, to be precise – from one side of the house, the ravages of Cyclone Gabrielle have torn down what was once a bush-clad hillside, leaving a gaping scar.At the bottom of this scree, one of several massive landslips on the escarpment above one of west Auckland’s most popular surf beaches, lie the remains of former nei...
Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement
Property

Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement

 Legal negligence cost Spencer on Byron owners millions. 

Paul McBeth 8:26am
Listed Companies

Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute

AFT claimed it had rights to the drug Pascomer, but PBL said a joint subsidiary did.

Riley Kennedy 8:25am
Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute
Health

Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets

Digital tools can help employees access better healthcare.

Ben Moore 8:24am
Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets

More Finance

Budget 2023 focused on financial sustainability
Finance

Budget 2023 focused on financial sustainability

NZ debt sits at around 19% of GDP, well below the 30% ceiling, according to the finance minister.

Rebecca Howard 8:15am
Westpac NZ wary of further stresses
Finance

Westpac NZ wary of further stresses

Westpac seems more circumspect about the coming year than its rivals. 

Paul McBeth 09 May 2023
Ann Sherry: Cyber hackers are better organised than we are
Finance

Ann Sherry: Cyber hackers are better organised than we are

Westpac NZ's ex-CEO says cyber security woes “keep me awake at night”. 

Ella Somers 09 May 2023
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 08 May 2023