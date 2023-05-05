Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Margin growth underpins ANZ NZ as hedging buffets bottom line

Margin growth underpins ANZ NZ as hedging buffets bottom line
ANZ is taking a cautious approach to an uncertain environment. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 05 May 2023
ANZ New Zealand reported a 9% decline in first-half profit as the bottom line was knocked by its billion-dollar hedging programme. Still, the bank’s favoured measure – cash profit – improved as NZ’s biggest lender benefited from wider margins as the pace of deposit rates increases lagged behind more sensitive hikes in lending rates, and as the cost of meeting restrictions in the regulated outsourcing policy wash through the books. Net profit fell to $1 billion in the six months ended March 31 from $1.1b a year...
New Channel X music station to replace Today FM
Media

New Channel X music station to replace Today FM

MediaWorks is teasing the launch of the new station on the streaming app Rova.

Daniel Dunkley 3:02pm
Economy

Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch

The Te Pāti Māori bill goes too far, says environment minister David Parker.

Pattrick Smellie 1:22pm
Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Silver Lake eyes Rugby Australia

The NZ and Australian rugby unions are linked at the hip, with each having a big impact on the other’s future.

Trevor McKewen 12:00pm
Business of Sport: Silver Lake eyes Rugby Australia

More Finance

Renewed calls for focus on bank profits
Finance

Renewed calls for focus on bank profits

National, the Greens and even the banking industry want an inquiry. 

Jem Traylen 5:00am
BNZ’s borrowers weathering rate rises
Finance

BNZ’s borrowers weathering rate rises

Perhaps NZ's economic resilience isn't just government spin. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
BNZ notches up more profit growth on fatter margin
Finance

BNZ notches up more profit growth on fatter margin

BNZ continued to grow lending in the latest half. 

Paul McBeth 04 May 2023
Wellington richlister leaves estate to charity
Finance

Wellington richlister leaves estate to charity

Mark Dunajtschik wants the bulk of his estate to be managed by the Nikau Foundation.

Oliver Lewis 04 May 2023