Mrs Mac's former NZ company in liquidation owing $2.4m

Mrs Mac's was sold after struggling with the impacts of covid-19. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 18 Nov 2022
An Australian fuel retailer has scooped up the assets of popular trans-Tasman pie brand Mrs Mac’s, but unsecured creditors in New Zealand who are owed $2.4 million have been left hanging.Last week, Lyall Holdings (NZ), which until late October traded as Mrs Mac’s (NZ), was put into liquidation by its Australia parent.It came after the business, which is based in Perth, was sold after struggling with the impacts of covid-19.Australian media described the new owners as a “mystery buyer” called Aus Pie Co. But its newly reg...
Primary Sector

Fonterra to sell Sorpole to Peru's Gloria for $1.06b

Fonterra remains committed to targeting a significant capital return to shareholders and unitholders.

Rebecca Howard 8:40am
Startups

Seed capital leaves cannabis startup on a high

Organic Genetics heads for the Far North after investor stumps up $5m. 

Brent Melville 6:00am
Finance Exclusive

Westpac seeks buyer for Buck app

Westpac and Red Bird Ventures have been testing the market for a buyer or co-investor.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am

More Finance

Finance Exclusive

Westpac seeks buyer for Buck app

Westpac and Red Bird Ventures have been testing the market for a buyer or co-investor.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am
News in Brief

AA Insurance hires Michelle James as new CEO

James has been at Tower for the past six years. 

Staff reporters 16 Nov 2022
Finance

ANZ reports possible AML breaches

The Reserve Bank's enforcement team is considering the matter.

Riley Kennedy 15 Nov 2022
Finance Market Close

NZX50 falls as investors 'take a breather'

The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 79.78 points, or 0.71%, to 11,202.00 points. 

Riley Kennedy 14 Nov 2022