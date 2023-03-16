Menu
NZ and Australian share markets poised to drop on Credit Suisse jitters

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 16 Mar 2023
Share markets in Australia and New Zealand are poised to drop on global jitters after shares in Credit Suisse Group AG sank by as much as 30% at one point overnight. “Banking stocks are under pressure again, leading to falls in equity markets, while credit spreads have widened significantly,” said BNZ senior markets strategist, Jason Wong. According to Reuters, Saudi National Bank, Credit Suisse’s largest investor, said it could not provide any more funding on Wednesday.The news came after the Swiss lender said earli...
Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer
Primary Sector

Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins

Net profit was $546 million in the six months to Jan 31 and Fonterra doubled its interim dividend.

Rebecca Howard 9:25am
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 16, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

9:15am
Where is Sky Stone Group’s Shane Zhou?
Where is Sky Stone Group’s Shane Zhou?

Nobody knows, but one of his entities owes its lender roughly $11 million. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Pegasus Health scoops up Melon Health's business
Pegasus Health scoops up Melon Health's business

The transaction was settled earlier this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group
BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group

Inland Revenue is also trying to liquidate the company.

Riley Kennedy 15 Mar 2023