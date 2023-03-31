Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

NZ startup wants to make paying with crypto easy

NZ startup wants to make paying with crypto easy
CEO Jerome Faury wants Immersve to become the go-to payments provider for the metaverse. (Image: Immersve)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
It’s been a rough few years for cryptocurrencies, punctuated most recently by the collapse of the US banks that were most likely to support blockchain-based startups.Except, depending on who you ask, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is actually a demonstration of the value of crypto.Jerome Faury, co-founder and chief executive of New Zealand startup Immersve, said any concern around the collapse is more related to the financial stability of traditional finance and banking.“This event has shown the strength and stability of digita...
Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award
Property

Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award

The philanthropist was recognised at the New Zealander of the Year awards.

Oliver Lewis 10:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023
Policy

Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

National says if it's elected it will turbocharge new renewable power projects.

Ian Llewellyn 8:15am
Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

More Finance

Fonterra completes Soprole sale
Finance

Fonterra completes Soprole sale

The sale was announced in November.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Investor tips Sky Stone Group company into liquidation
Finance

Investor tips Sky Stone Group company into liquidation

It appears liquidators still can't get hold of Shane Zhou.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Schwab’s trillion-dollar empire is showing cracks
Finance

Schwab’s trillion-dollar empire is showing cracks

Now that Silicon Valley Bank has a buyer, investor suspicion has turned on Schwab.

Bloomberg 29 Mar 2023
Cracks showing after rate hikes – Nikko Asset Management
Finance

Cracks showing after rate hikes – Nikko Asset Management

New Zealand is likely to have a “job-rich recession”. 

Jenny Ruth 29 Mar 2023