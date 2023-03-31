NZ startup wants to make paying with crypto easy

CEO Jerome Faury wants Immersve to become the go-to payments provider for the metaverse. (Image: Immersve)

It’s been a rough few years for cryptocurrencies, punctuated most recently by the collapse of the US banks that were most likely to support blockchain-based startups.Except, depending on who you ask, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is actually a demonstration of the value of crypto.Jerome Faury, co-founder and chief executive of New Zealand startup Immersve, said any concern around the collapse is more related to the financial stability of traditional finance and banking.“This event has shown the strength and stability of digita...