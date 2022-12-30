Menu
One of Aubade Global Resources' directors already bankrupt

Aubade Global Resources exported logs for its owner, Adoniss. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 30 Dec 2022
One of the directors of Aubade Global Resources had already been bankrupted by a court in Hong Kong before the liquidation of his New Zealand-based company started, court documents reveal.In early December, the forestry company was put into liquidation by the high court at Auckland on the application of the Union Bank of India, through its Hong Kong branch. The official assignee was appointed liquidator. It was formed in 2012 and owned forestry blocks throughout the country, which were expected to all be harvested by January this year...
