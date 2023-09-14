Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Outdoor clothing retailer Edmund Hillary goes bust: Covid blamed, $1.5m owed

Outdoor clothing retailer Edmund Hillary goes bust: Covid blamed, $1.5m owed
Mike and Clare Hall-Taylor in an Edmund Hillary store. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 14 Sep 2023
The clothing brand named after Sir Edmund Hillary owes creditors more than $1.5 million after closing its doors, blaming flow-on impacts of the pandemic.The brand, launched in 2018 by sports brand entrepreneur Mike Hall-Taylor and Hillary’s son Peter Hillary, sold products online and via a flagship store at Auckland’s Commercial Bay. It also ran two short-term pop-up stores in Queenstown, which closed after Covid-19 hit.Companies Office records show Hall-Taylor was the sole director of the New Zealand business, o...
Why Freightways is picking up a listing on the ASX
Markets

Why Freightways is picking up a listing on the ASX

“Having a bigger focus in Aussie was natural for us,” says CEO Mark Troughear.

Ella Somers 11:00am
World

US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report

Investors feared that strong economic data might force the Fed to lift interest rates.

The Wall Street Journal 11:00am
US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report
Law & Regulation

I will raise the bar if necessary – Grocery commissioner

Supermarkets called on to publicly commit to the new supply code.

Jem Traylen 10:30am
I will raise the bar if necessary – Grocery commissioner

More Finance

Will NZ Rugby sidestep its NZ investor syndication?
Finance Exclusive

Will NZ Rugby sidestep its NZ investor syndication?

NZ investors could get an early look at a rugby investment.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Why the future state is definitely, maybe DeFi
Finance

David Chaplin: Why the future state is definitely, maybe DeFi

The future of finance will be governed by decentralised finance, possibly...

David Chaplin 13 Sep 2023
Mulberry UK steps in and buys NZ and Aus stores from liquidation
Finance

Mulberry UK steps in and buys NZ and Aus stores from liquidation

McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Kare Johnstone took over last year.

Riley Kennedy 12 Sep 2023
Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back
Finance

Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back

The retailer owes its creditors more than $100m.

Riley Kennedy 12 Sep 2023