Outgoing Fonterra Fund chair: unitholders haven’t had 'a fair suck of the sav'

Fonterra chair Peter McBride had to listen to fund chair John Shewan take aim at the co-op. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Riley Kennedy

The outgoing chair of the Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund, John Shewan, has taken aim at the dairy co-operative’s handling of its planned capital restructure.The fund was launched 10 years ago this month, as a way for outside investors, who are not allowed to hold shares in Fonterra, to purchase units that are listed on the NZX Main Board and the ASX. They can be freely bought and sold in the same way as any other listed security, giving holders exposure to Fonterra's earnings stream. The fund held its annual meeting at Fonterr...