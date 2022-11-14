Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Outgoing Fonterra Fund chair: unitholders haven’t had 'a fair suck of the sav'

Outgoing Fonterra Fund chair: unitholders haven’t had 'a fair suck of the sav'
Fonterra chair Peter McBride had to listen to fund chair John Shewan take aim at the co-op. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 14 Nov 2022
The outgoing chair of the Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund, John Shewan, has taken aim at the dairy co-operative’s handling of its planned capital restructure.The fund was launched 10 years ago this month, as a way for outside investors, who are not allowed to hold shares in Fonterra, to purchase units that are listed on the NZX Main Board and the ASX. They can be freely bought and sold in the same way as any other listed security, giving holders exposure to Fonterra's earnings stream. The fund held its annual meeting at Fonterr...
Finance Market Close

NZX50 falls as investors 'take a breather'

The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 79.78 points, or 0.71%, to 11,202.00 points. 

Riley Kennedy 5:55pm
Energy

Unions want windfall tax

Unions say the gentailers have delivered billions in excess dividends to shareholders.

Ian Llewellyn 3:00pm
Listed Companies

Earn-outs protect Xero

Xero's CEO says it’s hard to predict how early-stage acquisitions will perform.

Jenny Ruth 1:45pm

More Finance

Finance Market Close

NZX50 falls as investors 'take a breather'

The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 79.78 points, or 0.71%, to 11,202.00 points. 

Riley Kennedy 5:55pm
Property

Du Val inks $100m Canadian finance deal

The Auckland property developer will tap into Canadian funding.

Brent Melville 6:00am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Cash-stashing and bank-bashing

The banks are earning more from the money they have in settlement cash accounts than from actual banking.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
News in Brief

Fisher Funds gets OIO approval to buy Kiwi Wealth

It paid $310 million for the financial services company.

Staff reporters 12 Nov 2022