Pacific Edge lifts operating revenue, widens losses

Pacific Edge's Cxbladder kits. (Image: Pacific Edge)

Pacific Edge has lifted its operating revenue by more than 60% in the half year to Sept 30, compared with the same period of the prior year. Chief executive Peter Meintjes said it was a “very positive” result, particularly given the current economic environment.“Higher activity levels, working on the right things have helped us deliver a pretty good result for the first half,” he told BusinessDesk following the announcement.The resultsThe Dunedin-based dual-listed cancer diagnostic company saw its operating revenue...