Pegasus Health scoops up Melon Health's business

(Image: Getty)

A Canterbury-based general practice owner has bought a health and wellbeing mobile app that had well-known backers but was forecasting cashflow constraints.Founded in 2011 by Siobhan Bulfin, Melon Health operated a health and wellness app with a variety of programs in New Zealand and the United States markets.Its website says the app “combines behaviour science, data, and design to deliver evidence-based wellness interventions supported by humans and enabled by technology".Last week, the business and assets were sold to Pegasus Healt...