PGW CEO: Impact of cyclone may not be clear until May

PGG Wrightson's chief executive Stephen Guerin, left, and chair Joo Hai Lee. (Image: PGW)

PGG Wrightson chief executive Stephen Guerin says the company’s first-half result is pleasing given the current economic environment.However, he said, they were aware of the impact Cyclone Gabrielle will have over the next six months.The agri-services firm's half-year results to Dec 31 saw it deliver operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of $47.8 million, up $400,000 on the same period last year. Its revenue was $585.8m, up $33.4m or 6%.Meanwhile, its net profit dropped 6%, or $1.3m, to $21.2m...