Finance

PGW CEO: Impact of cyclone may not be clear until May

PGG Wrightson's chief executive Stephen Guerin, left, and chair Joo Hai Lee. (Image: PGW)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
PGG Wrightson chief executive Stephen Guerin says the company’s first-half result is pleasing given the current economic environment.However, he said, they were aware of the impact Cyclone Gabrielle will have over the next six months.The agri-services firm's half-year results to Dec 31 saw it deliver operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of $47.8 million, up $400,000 on the same period last year. Its revenue was $585.8m, up $33.4m or 6%.Meanwhile, its net profit dropped 6%, or $1.3m, to $21.2m...
Law & Regulation

Legal setback for three councils fighting three waters

High court rules it doesn't have the right to interfere with three waters legislation.

Greg Hurrell 4:22pm
Policy

Hipkins back to basics but light on new policy

The prime minister provided little detail on where his 'policy refocus' is heading.

Ian Llewellyn 4:15pm
Energy

Mercury Energy has a wet, wet, wet result

The gentailer's half-year results have been dominated by rain.

Ian Llewellyn 1:55pm

More Finance

Finance

Redcurrent owes just over $5m – liquidators

The report noted books and records were not kept up to date.

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Finance

New insurance claims service will help homeowners hit by disasters

The new service has been set up using learnings from successful initiatives in place after other natural disasters.

Jem Traylen 20 Feb 2023
Finance

Property For Industry has US private placement on standby

PFI is unlikely to draw down any of the US$250 million US private placement while interest rates are still going up.

Jenny Ruth 20 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Scales withdraws profit guidance over Cyclone Gabrielle damage

The owner of Mr Apple is withdrawing its net profit guidance after Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through orchards before most produce had been picked.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Feb 2023