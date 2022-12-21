Port Marlborough evicts aquarium, leads to two liquidations

The aquarium was housed in the building with the green roof, at left. (Image: Getty)

Port Marlborough has gone to the high court to evict a well-known Picton aquarium off its property, ending a long-running dispute.Ecoworld Aquarium, on the town’s waterfront, entered into a 10-year lease with the port company in January 2011, with no right of renewal.However, the company’s shareholder, John Reuhman, alleged the port had agreed to renew the lease and continued to occupy the property.Port Marlborough then took the dispute to the high court. It ruled on Nov 17 that the lease had ended and said Ecoworld had 20 days to v...