Port Marlborough evicts aquarium, leads to two liquidations

Port Marlborough evicts aquarium, leads to two liquidations
The aquarium was housed in the building with the green roof, at left. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
Port Marlborough has gone to the high court to evict a well-known Picton aquarium off its property, ending a long-running dispute.Ecoworld Aquarium, on the town’s waterfront, entered into a 10-year lease with the port company in January 2011, with no right of renewal.However, the company’s shareholder, John Reuhman, alleged the port had agreed to renew the lease and continued to occupy the property.Port Marlborough then took the dispute to the high court. It ruled on Nov 17 that the lease had ended and said Ecoworld had 20 days to v...
Markets

Sharesies' new fee structure to hit small investors

Sharesies will hike fees, but offset this with caps and subscriptions.

Staff reporters 12:50pm
Primary Sector

Dairy index falls by 3.8% at last auction of 2022

The index fell by 3.8% to an average of US$3,493 per metric tonne.

Riley Kennedy 11:40am
Primary Sector

Gap narrows between government and primary sector

The report needs more detail but is an important milestone, says He Waka Eke Noa chair. 

Rebecca Howard 11:40am

More Finance

Finance

MHM Automation buys Wyma Engineering

The deal values Wyma at $60 million.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Finance

ANZ to buy Dot Loves Data

ANZ says the investment is about supporting its small and medium businesses.

Staff reporters 9:45am
Finance Free

Where did all the $50 bills go?

New Zealanders are hoarding enormous numbers of $50 banknotes. We can't get our hands on enough of them.

Ella Somers and Dan Brunskill 6:00am