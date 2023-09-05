Menu
Regulators review of financial boards finds room for improvement

A Reserve Bank and FMA report finds there are areas needing improvement around reporting entity boards. (Image: Depositphotos)
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
A Reserve Bank and the Financial Markets Authority investigation into the board operations of entities they regulate has found room for improvement in several areas, including succession planning, conflict of interest management and diversity.The joint "thematic review" explored the governance practices of 29 entities across banking, insurance, non-bank deposit taking and investment management which were regulated by either the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) or Financial Markets Authority (FMA).Just over half the entities the repo...
NZX 50 hits new low for 2023
Markets Market close

NZX 50 hits new low for 2023

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,437.25, declining 75.78 points or 0.66%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Politics

Luxon’s tough love message to business

The National party leader wants an adult relationship between business and government.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00pm
Markets

The winds of change? What the 2023 election spells for NZ’s market

Businesses' frame of mind remained “sombre” ahead of the election.

Ella Somers 4:40pm
Finance

However, it requires the agriculture minister's sign off.

Riley Kennedy 1:47pm
Finance

ASB is hiking mortgage rates again, targeting terms proving popular among borrowers.The bank is lifting its one-year and 18-month rates by 20 basis points to 7.45% and 7.15% respectively.Meanwhile, it’s raising its two- and three-year rates by 16 points to 7.05% and 6.85%, respec...

Staff reporters 12:40pm
Finance

Receivers from Grant Thornton have released their first report.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am
Finance

It saw a “significant” lift in its cost base.

Riley Kennedy 04 Sep 2023