Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr: Cutting OCR in light of cyclone 'makes no sense'

Reserve Bank's Orr: Cutting OCR in light of cyclone 'makes no sense'
RBNZ governor Adrian Orr was grilled by MPs. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Adrian Orr says cutting interest rates in light of Cyclone Gabrielle “makes no sense”.Orr, flanked by his chief economist Paul Conway and assistant governor Karen Silk, made the comments this morning while being questioned by MPs at the Financial and Expenditure Select Committee at Parliament.Yesterday, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) lifted its official cash rate (OCR) by 50bp to 4.75%.The RBNZ is mandated with keeping inflation between 1% and 3%. It's now running at 7.2% and the central bank...
Transport

Auckland Airport's retail trade hits takeoff speed

Investment house Jarden has pegged the airport's target price well below the current trading price.

Brent Melville 1:51pm
Primary Sector

Scales and Seeka saw a tough year for horticulture

Both companies are evaluating the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on their businesses. 

Rebecca Howard 11:35am
Travel

Turnaround for Air NZ after strong demand

 Business travellers and overseas tourists are back, says the airline.

Staff reporters 10:25am

More Finance

Finance

Westpac NZ ups its financial support for recent disasters

The bank initially made $1 million available following the disaster.

Staff reporters 7:30am
Opinion

Paul McBeth: RBNZ and the Beehive need to be more than fair-weather friends

The Reserve Bank is looking less cosy with the Beehive. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Finance

Syngineering's NZ subsidiary left with unpaid tax bill

The NZ company was tipped into liquidation last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Finance

Small business sales flat in January

When inflation is taken into account, the data shows sales volumes through small businesses are down.

Staff reporters 5:00am